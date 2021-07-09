Andujar has been experiencing soreness in his left hand and wrist and has already undergone X-rays and an MRI, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone called the injury "a little bit of a hand issue" Thursday, but the fact that Andujar has had an MRI suggests that the problem is at least mildly concerning to the team. According to the Associated Press, the issue first popped up during Andujar's final at-bat Tuesday, and the 26-year-old has not played in either of the Yankees' games since. He should be considered day-to-day until test results provide a clearer diagnosis.