Ford will start at first base and bat sixth Wednesday against Atlanta.
Prior to Ford's call-up Tuesday, the Yankees had been using DJ LeMahieu as their primary first baseman while Luke Voit (knee) remains on the injured list. That opened up the keystone for Rougned Odor, but his time as an everyday player could be coming to a close in light of his 3-for-24 start to his Yankees career. After going hitless with a walk and an RBI across four plate appearances in Tuesday's 3-1 win, Ford will pick up a second straight start against a right-handed pitcher (Ian Anderson), while Odor heads to the bench.