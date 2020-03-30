Ford would be a candidate to make the big-league squad if MLB decides to expand rosters when play resumes, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

Ford's place on the Opening Day roster had been in question throughout the spring, and his spot seemed to grow more tenuous with the possible return to health of Giancarlo Stanton (calf) and Aaron Judge (rib) due to the delayed start of the campaign. However, talk of MLB expanding roster sizes to account for a shortened spring training has Ford solidly back in the mix. Per Kuty, the Yankees value Ford's experience and left-handed bat off the bench despite not necessarily needing a backup first baseman.