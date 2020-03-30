Yankees' Mike Ford: Could benefit from expanded rosters
Ford would be a candidate to make the big-league squad if MLB decides to expand rosters when play resumes, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.
Ford's place on the Opening Day roster had been in question throughout the spring, and his spot seemed to grow more tenuous with the possible return to health of Giancarlo Stanton (calf) and Aaron Judge (rib) due to the delayed start of the campaign. However, talk of MLB expanding roster sizes to account for a shortened spring training has Ford solidly back in the mix. Per Kuty, the Yankees value Ford's experience and left-handed bat off the bench despite not necessarily needing a backup first baseman.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, strategy
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Goldschmidt
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Select Elvis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, sims
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...