Ford went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a victory over Tampa Bay in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Ford got the start at first base in place of Luke Voit in the first game of the twin bill, and he capitalized on the opportunity with a 437-foot blast off Tyler Glasnow in the third inning. The homer was Ford's first of the campaign and only his third hit overall.