Ford went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBI in a win over Atlanta on Tuesday.

Ford doubled home a pair of runs in the fifth inning and drove in another with a two-bagger in the seventh. The 28-year-old figures to see his playing time increase with Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list with a hamstring injury, and Ford has now started consecutive games at DH. On the season, Ford is slashing .227/.280/.455 with a home run and seven RBI.