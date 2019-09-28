Ford went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a two-run double, a walk and two more runs scored in Friday's win over the Rangers.

Ford extended the Yankees' lead with a two-run homer in the sixth inning. He also tacked on a two-run double in the ninth. On the season, Ford is batting .257/.346/.564 with 12 home runs and seven doubles across 48 games. His playing time ahead could be limited with Edwin Encarnacion (oblique) returning soon and Luke Voit also available, but until then, he's certainly proving his own potential.