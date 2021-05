Ford went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 7-0 win over the White Sox.

Ford mashed a massive 447-foot solo shot in the sixth inning to pad an already-substantial Yankees lead. The homer was Ford's third of the campaign and first since April 28. He went 1-for-26 between April 29 and May 16 but has shown improvement over his past three games, going 4-for-8 with a pair of walks.