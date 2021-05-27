site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Mike Ford: Not starting Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ford isn't starting Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against Toronto.
Ford had started the first game of the twin bill and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. DJ LeMahieu will shift to first base while Tyler Wade enters the lineup at the keystone.
