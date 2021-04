Ford is in consideration for a promotion to the big-league roster from the Yankees' alternate training site, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Ford spent a day with the big club April 9 but didn't get into a game and was subsequently sent back down. With Jay Bruce retiring after Sunday's game, Ford would be a logical candidate to fill his roster spot, but the Yankees have not yet made a corresponding move. The team is off Monday, so they have some time to finalize their decision.