Ford went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an RBI single in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Red Sox.

Ford opened the scoring in the first when he knocked in Gio Urshela with a single. In the third, Ford went deep off Red Sox starter Chris Mazza. The 28-year-old Ford is up to two homers, 10 RBI, three runs scored and a .194 batting average in 11 games this season.