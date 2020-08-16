Ford will start at first base and bat fifth Sunday against the Red Sox.

DJ LeMahieu (thumb) became the third Yankees regular to land on the injured list in a one-week span Sunday, joining Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) and Aaron Judge (calf). The latter two absences had already opened up more work for Ford, and his chances of earning a more stable role should only increase while LeMahieu is sidelined. Ford, who is picking up his fifth start in six games Sunday, is batting just .156 over 35 plate appearances, but three of his five hits have gone for extra bases.