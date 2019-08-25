Ford is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

With no designated-hitter spot available in Los Angeles, Ford will be squeezed out of the lineup for a third straight day. He'll have a chance to recapture more frequent work when the Yankees resume American League play Monday in Seattle, but Ford's run of steady at-bats will likely come to an end once Luke Voit (sports hernia) is ready to return from the 10-day injured list. Voit has already appeared in two minor-league rehab games and could be only a few days away from being reinstated.