Ford is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays.

Though the Yankees' designated hitter spot remains open with Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) on the injured list, Ford hasn't been able to lock down a full-time role, as manager Aaron Boone has instead opted for a rotation of players at the position. Ford will be on the bench for the third time in four games while Aaron Hicks gets a turn at DH.