Ford went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Orioles.

Ford opened the scoring with a second-inning solo shot off Orioles starter Dean Kremer. The 28-year-old Ford has seen only limited playing time in 2021 with two homers, three RBI and three runs scored in five games. He's only collected three hits and three walks in 21 plate appearances -- good for a mediocre .286 on-base percentage.