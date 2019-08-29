Ford went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's win over Seattle.

Ford broke a 2-2 tie with a solo shot to right field in the fifth inning. The blast was his fourth home run in the last four games and eighth overall in August. Ford may see a reduced role with Luke Voit set to rejoin the Yankees on Friday, but he has proven more than capable of providing another power bat in New York's fearsome lineup.

