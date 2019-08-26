Yankees' Mike Ford: Swats sixth homer
Ford went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Dodgers.
Ford did not start but was called upon to take the lineup spot of Didi Gregorius, who exited after being hit by a pitch in the first inning. Ford took full advantage of the opportunity, going deep against Clayton Kershaw in the sixth frame and plating another run with a double off Pedro Baez in the eighth. Despite the productive game, the 27-year-old is likely to lose playing time as soon as Luke Voit (sports hernia) makes his imminent return. Ford is slashing .215/.318/.441 with six homers and 11 RBI in 107 plate appearances this season.
