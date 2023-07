The Yankees optioned Vasquez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

Vasquez was promoted Wednesday for a spot start against Baltimore, and will now head back to the minors immediately following the game. The 24-year-old righty threw five scoreless innings, surrendering three hits and three walks while only recording one strikeout. Vasquez now holds an impressive 1.17 ERA through 15.1 frames, but his 5.11 ERA in Triple-A tells a very different story on how his 2023 has been so far.