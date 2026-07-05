Yankees' Ryan Weathers: Can't escape fifth inning

Weathers (3-7) took the loss Sunday against the Twins, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks in four-plus innings. He struck out six.

Weathers appeared to find a bit of a stride after Minnesota plated an opening-inning run, tossing two scoreless innings thereafter, but he gave up three more runs across the fourth and fifth frames. The 26-year-old southpaw has been erratic lately, surrendering at least four runs in four of his past seven outings. Weathers will be searching for some consistency during his next scheduled appearance in Washington, holding a 4.29 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 104:27 K:BB over 92.1 innings.