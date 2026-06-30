Yankees' Ryan Weathers: Doesn't last long in sixth loss

Weathers (3-6) took the loss Monday against the Tigers, allowing five runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk in 1.2 innings. He struck out three.

Monday was a mess from the get-go for Weathers, who couldn't even complete two frames amid his shortest outing of the year. Three earned runs were kept off the 26-year-old southpaw's ledger due to a throwing error by Jose Caballero in the second inning, but the hurler was pulled at 55 pitches after allowing three consecutive baserunners. Weathers will be aiming to put Monday's start in the rear-view mirror over the weekend against the Twins, holding a 4.08 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 98:26 K:BB over 88.1 innings.