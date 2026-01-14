Yankees' Ryan Weathers: Traded to Yankees
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Marlins traded Weathers to the Yankees on Tuesday in exchange for minor-leaguers Dillon Lewis, Brendan Jones, Dylan Jasso and Juan Matheus, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.
Weathers finished the 2025 season with a 3.99 ERA and 1.28 WHIP but was limited to just eight starts by forearm and lat strains. Now fully recovered from both injuries, the 26-year-old will help bolster a Yankees rotation that is expected to begin the regular season without Gerrit Cole (elbow) and Carlos Rodon (elbow).
More News
-
Marlins' Ryan Weathers: Agrees to deal with Miami•
-
Marlins' Ryan Weathers: Routed by Philly•
-
Marlins' Ryan Weathers: Labors through four frames•
-
Marlins' Ryan Weathers: Blanks Nats in return•
-
Marlins' Ryan Weathers: Returns from IL to start Thursday•
-
Marlins' Ryan Weathers: Set to return from IL on Thursday•