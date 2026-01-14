The Marlins traded Weathers to the Yankees on Tuesday in exchange for minor-leaguers Dillon Lewis, Brendan Jones, Dylan Jasso and Juan Matheus, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Weathers finished the 2025 season with a 3.99 ERA and 1.28 WHIP but was limited to just eight starts by forearm and lat strains. Now fully recovered from both injuries, the 26-year-old will help bolster a Yankees rotation that is expected to begin the regular season without Gerrit Cole (elbow) and Carlos Rodon (elbow).