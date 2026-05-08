Yankees' Spencer Jones: Batting sixth in MLB debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones is batting sixth as the designated hitter in his major-league debut Friday against the Brewers.
The 24-year-old was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre earlier Friday and is expected to see opportunities against right-handed pitching with Giancarlo Stanton (calf) and Jasson Dominguez (shoulder) on the shelf. Jones has continued to showcase his power and speed at Triple-A early this year with 11 homers and seven steals in 33 games, but his 32.4 percent strikeout rate remains a red flag in his profile.
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