Yankees' Spencer Jones: Bumped up to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones has been promoted from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.
Jones earned the promotion after slashing .274/.389/.594 with 16 home runs and 10 stolen bases over 49 contests. He also struck out at a 33.7 percent rate, and whether Jones is ultimately able to make enough contact against higher-level pitching will determine his future, as he has the physical tools.
