Jones went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs, three total runs and four total RBI in Saturday's Spring Breakout game against the Blue Jays.

The inaugural Spring Breakout showcase is intended to highlight each team's best prospects, and Jones certainly made his presence known with his pair of blasts Saturday. It's been a standout spring overall for the 22-year-old, who is slashing .412/.524/.647 with a home run, four RBI, seven runs and a 3:3 BB:K over 11 contests in the regular Grapefruit League slate. Jones is slated to begin the regular season in Double-A ball, but he could reach the big leagues by the end of the campaign if he continues to impress in the minors.