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Yankees' Spencer Jones: Officially recalled Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Yankees recalled Jones from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Jones takes the 26-man roster spot vacated by Aaron Judge (ribs) after he was placed on the 10-day IL in a corresponding move. Jones got his first taste of the big leagues last month but slashed .167/.259/.167 with zero extra-base hits, two RBI, one stolen base and a 3:12 BB:K across 27 trips to the plate before being sent back down. He'll need to cut down on that 44.4 percent strikeout rate in a big way, but Jones should see regular at-bats against right-handed pitching at least until Jasson Dominguez (shoulder) and Giancarlo Stanton (calf) are back from the injured list.

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