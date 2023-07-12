Jones is hitting .263 with a .356 OBP, three home runs, 10 steals and a 27.4 percent strikeout rate in his last 30 games for High-A Hudson Valley.

Jones is having a strong statistical year, slashing .263/.330/.470 with 10 home runs and 21 steals, but given that he turned 22 in May, he's simply meeting expectations against High-A pitching. His strikeouts are down slightly and his walks are trending up over the past month, but we should learn much more about the viability of his hit tool when he is facing age-appropriate pitching at Double-A.