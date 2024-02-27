Jones drilled a 470-foot homer in his first Grapefruit League at-bat, Jon Heyman of the New York Postreports.

Jones isn't on the Yankees' 40-man roster, but he received an invitation to spring training for the first time after posting a .267/.336/.444 slash line with 16 home runs, 66 RBI and 43 stolen bases between High-A and Double-A last season. The 2022 first-round draft pick showed off his massive power the first time he stepped up to the plate this spring, crushing a 470-foot shot to right-center field off Tigers reliever Mason Englert. Jones has continued raking since that at-bat, as he's gone 5-for-5 with a walk, four total runs and four total RBI through two games. He's very unlikely to break camp with the big club, but his impressive work in Grapefruit League play could help his chances of making his major-league debut at some point this season.