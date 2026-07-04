Yankees' Spencer Jones: Sent back to Triple-A

The Yankees optioned Jones (illness) to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Jones has slashed .265/.345/.469 with two homers, five RBI and six runs scored across 55 plate appearances since rejoining the big club June 5. Despite his strong numbers, he'll end up as the odd man out of a roster spot to make room for Brendan Beck, who is expected to come up from Triple-A and start Saturday's game against Minnesota. There is a high chance that Jones will find himself back in the Bronx later this summer.