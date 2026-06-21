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Yankees' Will Warren: Fans eight in Saturday's loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Warren (7-2) took the loss Saturday, giving up six runs (two earned) on eight hits and two walks over 5.2 innings as the Yankees fell 10-2 to the Reds. He struck out eight.

A Ben Rice error at first base led to a four-run fifth inning by Cincy, cushioning the blow to Warren's ratios, but he was still hit hard -- six of the eight hits off him went for extra bases, including a three-run homer by Spencer Steer. The right-hander got lifted after 90 pitches (61 strikes) one out shy of his sixth quality start of the season, and Warren will take a 3.45 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 84:26 K:BB through 78.1 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend in Boston.

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