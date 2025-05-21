Warren (3-2) earned the win against the Rangers on Tuesday, allowing five hits and one walk while striking out 10 across 5.2 scoreless innings.

Warren didn't allow more than one baserunner through the first five innings he pitched. He loaded the bases in the sixth frame but avoided being tagged for any runs after being lifted for Mark Leiter, who struck out Joc Pederson. Warren has yielded three earned runs or less while striking out at least seven batters over his last four outings, and his 60 strikeouts (across 46.2 innings) is tied with teammate Max Fried for 10th most in the American League this season. Warren is lined up to face the struggling Rockies on the road this weekend.