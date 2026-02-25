Warren tossed 2.2 innings in a Grapefruit League game against Toronto on Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and no walks while striking out four batters.

Warren pounded the zone during his outing, throwing 36 of 49 pitches for strikes. He gave up a run in the first inning but ended the start by retiring the final five batters he faced. Warren averaged 93.1 mph on his fastball, which is right in line with the 93.3 mph he averaged on the offering last season. He seems to be a lock for a spot at the back of New York's rotation in the early going with Gerrit Cole (elbow), Carlos Rodon (elbow) and Clarke Schmidt (elbow) all slated to open the campaign on the injured list, but Warren will likely need to pitch well to maintain a starting role when those hurlers return to action.