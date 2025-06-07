Warren (4-3) earned the win against the Red Sox on Friday, allowing four runs on three hits and four walks with six strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Warren was given an early lead and looked poised for his first quality start since May 9 before allowing four runs over his final two frames. He struggled with command, issuing four walks for the second straight outing while generating just six whiffs on 84 pitches. The 25-year-old now carries a 5.34 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 75:28 K:BB across 57.1 innings and is slated to face the Royals on the road next week.