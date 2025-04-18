Warren didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Rays after allowing one run on four hits and two walks in 1.2 innings. He struck out one.
After throwing 53 pitches, the right-hander was given a quick hook in the second inning. He limited the damage by getting Taylor Walls to hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the frame, but Warren was pulled after walking Kameron Misner to reload the bases. Warren will take a mediocre 5.17 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB over four starts (15.2 innings) into his next scheduled start in Cleveland next week.
