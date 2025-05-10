Warren (2-2) allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out seven over 7.1 innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Friday.

This was the best outing of Warren's young career, as he kept the Athletics at bay throughout. He threw 59 of 87 pitches for strikes and racked up 13 whiffs. The 25-year-old's strong outing lowered his ERA to 4.75 with a 1.36 WHIP and 41:16 K:BB across 36 innings over eight starts. He'll need to string together a few strong performances to earn more widespread fantasy interest, but this could be the beginning of him putting everything together. He's tentatively projected to make his next start at Seattle.