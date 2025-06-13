Warren took a no-decision after working 5.2 innings, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out four during Thursday's 1-0 win over the Royals.

After allowing 13 runs over his last three starts, Warren worked his second shutout start of the season Thursday. The season has seen mixed results so far, but the next step for the 25-year-old will be finding a way to work deeper into ballgames as he's only pitched past the sixth inning once this year. The right-hander's next scheduled start is Tuesday against the Angels.