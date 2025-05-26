Warren didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Rockies, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over four innings.

Warren punched out seven batters for a fifth straight start despite throwing just 57 pitches before a rain delay halted the game in the top of the fifth frame. The 26-year-old settled in after a shaky first inning when he loaded the bases with no outs. Colorado scored a pair of runs in the frame, but he avoided further damage by retiring three straight batters to end the inning. In his last five appearances, Warren has a 2.70 ERA and a 41:8 K:BB across 26.2 innings. He's scheduled to face the Dodgers in Los Angeles next weekend.