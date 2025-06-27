Drummond (toe) exercised his $5 million player option for the 2025-26 season Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Drummond missed the last 17 games of the 2024-25 season due to a toe injury. The veteran big man's future in Philadelphia was uncertain, as testing free agency or opting in for the 2025-26 campaign were both viable options, especially with Joel Embiid's status being put into question after he played only 19 games and undergoing left knee surgery. Drummond played in 40 games last season and averaged 7.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from the floor.