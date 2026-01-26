76ers' Charles Bassey: Won't debut Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bassey (not with team) will not play Monday against Charlotte.
Basset signed a 10-day deal with the 76ers on Saturday, but the poor weather may have delayed his arrival to the team. His next chance to debut comes Tuesday against the Bucks.
