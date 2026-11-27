Wade (hamstring) is out for Friday's game against the Pacers, Austin Krell of Vertical 76 reports.

Wade was added to the injury report earlier Friday due to injury management of a hamstring problem, and in the end, the forward has been ruled out. This poses a problem for the 76ers, as Jaylen Brown (hamstring) is out as well. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could be in line for a bigger role because of the absences. Wade's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Rockets on the second leg of a back-to-back set.