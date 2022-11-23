Melton notched 22 points (7-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 115-106 win over Brooklyn.

Melton scored 18 of his 22 points from beyond the arc and set a new season best with six made triples in the victory. Melton continues to serve as one of the focal points of the offense with Joel Embiid (foot), James Harden (foot) and Tyrese Maxey (foot) still out with injuries. The USC product has scored in double figures in three straight games while also stuffing the stat sheet along the way.