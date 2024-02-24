Melton (back) recorded seven points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist across 16 minutes Friday in the 76ers' 104-97 win over the Cavaliers.

Melton came off the bench and was on a playing-time restriction in his return from an 18-game absence due to a lumbar spine stress response, but the 25-year-old guard won't necessarily be in store for a major uptick in minutes even once he's free of limitations. The 76ers beefed up their guard depth at the trade deadline with the acquisitions of Buddy Hield and Cam Payne, and the recent addition of Kyle Lowry -- who sat out Friday for conditioning purposes -- presents yet another threat that Melton will face for playing time. Melton could eventually unseat Hield or Kelly Oubre for a starting role on the wing, but his playing-time outlook moving forward is still unquestionably worse than it had been prior to him suffering the back injury in January.