Coach Nick Nurse said Thursday that Melton (back) will play in Friday's game versus the Cavaliers, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Melton has already been ruled out Thursday due to a back injury, marking his 18th straight absence. However, the 25-year-old guard will be good to go for Friday's matchup with Cleveland. Melton will likely be on a minutes restriction as he eases his way back into Philadelphia rotation.