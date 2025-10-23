Barlow closed Wednesday's 117-116 victory over the Celtics with 13 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block over 34 minutes.

Barlow was named as a surprise starter for the season opener, finishing with an impressive stat line in 34 minutes. While VJ Edgecombe and Tyrese Maxey will likely receive all the accolades, Barlow's contributions shouldn't be overlooked. Until the 76ers have a healthy roster, Barlow could be worth a look, even in standard fantasy leagues.