Barlow (elbow) provided 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 29 minutes during Friday's 114-105 loss to the Pistons.

Cleared to play for the first time since Oct. 25 after completing his recovery from a right elbow laceration, Barlow came off the bench but ended up seeing more playing time than starting power forward Trendon Watford. Barlow made enough of an impression with his rebounding prowess and defensive tenacity through the first two quarters to open the second half of the game with the starters. He finished with a team-best plus/minus rating of plus-11, and Barlow's efforts could be enough for him to draw the start over Watford in Monday's matchup with the Clippers.