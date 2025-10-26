Barlow won't return to Saturday's game against the Hornets due to a right elbow laceration, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Barlow was able to finish the first half but won't return for the second. He'll end the game with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and four rebounds in 16 minutes. Jabari Walker and Justin Edwards are candidates to see increased minutes the rest of the way. Barlow's status will be worth monitoring ahead of Monday's game against the Magic.