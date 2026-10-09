Walker finished with eight points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and seven rebounds in 15 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 preseason loss to the Nets.

Walker cobbled together another serviceable performance, flirting with what would have been his second straight double-double. With the center depth in Philadelphia now paper-thin, Walker has a chance to carve out a meaningful role for himself. While he doesn't have a particularly fantasy-friendly game, he is certainly a name to monitor, just in case he earns minutes as the backup behind Joel Embiid.