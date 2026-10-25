Walker exited Saturday's 127-116 win over the Bucks in the third quarter and did not return due to a right knee injury, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. He finished with six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 12 minutes.

Walker logged a season-high 12 minutes in the absence of LeBron James (back), though the former injured his knee in the third quarter and never checked back in. Walker can be considered questionable for Sunday's game against Detroit until more information comes to light.