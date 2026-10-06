Walker recorded 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 19 minutes off the bench in Monday's 120-97 preseason win over the Knicks.

Walker made his presence felt on the glass, finishing with a game-high 11 rebounds and joining Saint Thomas as one of two Philadelphia players to record a double-double. Walker also provided perimeter production, connecting on three of five attempts from beyond the arc, and contributed defensively with a steal and a block. Walker's ability to provide frontcourt depth while stretching the floor gives him a useful skill set as he attempts to carve out consistent minutes in Philadelphia's rotation.