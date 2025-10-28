Walker posted four points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds and a block across 14 minutes in Monday's 136-124 win over Orlando.

Walker was elevated to the starting lineup with Dominick Barlow (elbow) out, but the former was unable to capitalize on the opportunity. Despite starting, Walker actually played fewer minutes than the previous two games when he came off the bench, but playing with the first unit indicates the coaching staff trusts him to have a positive impact on games.