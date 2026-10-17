Walker recorded 13 points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and two steals across 19 minutes in Friday's 125-120 preseason loss to the Celtics.

Walker provided a productive performance off Philadelphia's bench to close out a strong preseason. Although Walker struggled with his long-range shot -- an issue that also affected him in the 2025-26 regular season -- he compensated with solid defensive activity and four rebounds. His 13 points were the most among Philadelphia's reserves, and Walker's ability to contribute in multiple categories could help his case for a regular rotation role, though his fantasy value remains dependent on consistent minutes.