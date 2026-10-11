Walker totaled 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Saturday's 144-106 preseason loss to the Celtics.

Walker finished behind VJ Edgecombe for the team high in points, doing so while picking up his second double-digit scoring performance of the preseason. The 2022 No. 57 overall pick spent his first three seasons with the Trail Blazers before suiting up for the 76ers during the 2025-26 campaign. Walker appeared in 64 regular-season games for Philadelphia, and while he managed to start six times, he averaged just 2.5 points and 3.3 rebounds over 14.0 minutes per outing in those appearances. His outlook for 2026-27 doesn't appear much different compared to previous seasons, and it may actually be worse, considering Philadelphia added LeBron James and Jaylen Brown, two players who will play north of 30 minutes per game when healthy.